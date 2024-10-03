Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.30 and traded as low as $17.25. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,000,372 shares changing hands.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
