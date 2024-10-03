Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.11 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.49). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 35.73 ($0.48), with a volume of 77,182 shares trading hands.

Carclo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carclo

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,538.26). Insiders own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

