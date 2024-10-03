Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.39. Koss shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 180,800 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Koss Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of -0.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

