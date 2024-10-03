New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.94. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Get New Zealand Energy alerts:

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a negative net margin of 229.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post 0.9340659 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.