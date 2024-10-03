RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.39. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 22,498 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 466.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

