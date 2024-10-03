Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.88. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 12,958 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

