Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.69 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.34). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20), with a volume of 5,012 shares trading hands.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.68. The company has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Newmark Security

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.