Grin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Grin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $120,652.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,050.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00530568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00236495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073380 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

