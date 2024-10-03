Beldex 1-Day Volume Tops $11.44 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $385.57 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.61 or 0.03884751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,872,919 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,172,919 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

