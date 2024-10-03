Persistence Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Persistence has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $41.52 million and approximately $425,099.01 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,309,959 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

