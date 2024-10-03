Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $855,638.88 and approximately $8,946.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

