Saga Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.22 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $223.06 million and approximately $103.22 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00251502 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,170,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,202,285 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,000,628 with 103,140,229 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.42331398 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $128,158,193.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.