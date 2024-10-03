Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,277.30 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.93 or 1.00081295 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

