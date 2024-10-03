Compound (COMP) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $377.05 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $42.92 or 0.00070403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,400.46 or 0.40024785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,996 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,990.8880055 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.59369958 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $28,473,058.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

