Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,127.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.61 or 0.03884751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,909,072,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,888,442,969 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

