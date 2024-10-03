Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.53 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $401.34 million and $8.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,701,002,671 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

