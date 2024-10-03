Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008823 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013869 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.93 or 1.00081295 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007508 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007132 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.