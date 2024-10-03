Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.93 or 1.00081295 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041195 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.