MAGA (MAGA) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAGA (MAGA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MAGA has a market cap of $34.83 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00008567 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,236,808.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

