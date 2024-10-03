Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.46 and traded as high as C$24.15. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$23.82, with a volume of 142,605 shares trading hands.

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.6193248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

