ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.63. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,675 shares trading hands.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

