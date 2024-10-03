5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as high as C$6.73. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 89,702 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The firm has a market cap of C$592.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.78.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3717452 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

