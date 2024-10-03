WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.75 and traded as high as $53.56. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 195,651 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

