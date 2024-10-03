Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.39 and traded as high as $129.68. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 611,911 shares.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
