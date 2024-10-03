The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $13.33. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 133,861 shares traded.

The China Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the second quarter worth about $390,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

