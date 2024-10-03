Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $12.45. Star Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 31,170 shares changing hands.
Star Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.42.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter.
Star Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Star Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Star Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.