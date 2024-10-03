Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.76 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 362.60 ($4.85). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 10,640,427 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tesco Trading Up 2.6 %

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.