Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.76 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 362.60 ($4.85). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 10,640,427 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Tesco Trading Up 2.6 %
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
