Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.40 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.68). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.66), with a volume of 50,205 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNE

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

About Capricorn Energy

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.93. The company has a market cap of £146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -489.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.