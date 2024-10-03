John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 36,973 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.