John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 36,973 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
