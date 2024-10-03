H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$11.57. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.54, with a volume of 297,155 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
