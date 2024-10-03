Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.45 ($19.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($22.37). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,645.50 ($22.01), with a volume of 466,817 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,058.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Persimmon

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.24), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($132,466.09). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

