Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.05 and traded as high as C$89.99. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$89.13, with a volume of 109,248 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

