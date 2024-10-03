Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,728.20 ($36.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,792 ($37.35). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,782 ($37.21), with a volume of 471,836 shares changing hands.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,143.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,812.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.
Admiral Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,641.22%.
Insider Activity at Admiral Group
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
Read More
