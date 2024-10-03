Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,728.20 ($36.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,792 ($37.35). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,782 ($37.21), with a volume of 471,836 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,143.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,812.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,641.22%.

Insider Activity at Admiral Group

Admiral Group Company Profile

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £520,131 ($695,734.35). In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 4,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,018 ($40.37) per share, with a total value of £120,720 ($161,476.73). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.59), for a total value of £520,131 ($695,734.35). 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

