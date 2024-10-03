Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.43 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.48). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 628.08 ($8.40), with a volume of 1,990,270 shares changing hands.

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.69) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.46) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($8.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,534.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

