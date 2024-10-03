Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.86 ($15.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,165.56 ($15.59). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,148 ($15.36), with a volume of 180,008 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.81, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,945.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright purchased 2,452 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

