Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $32.16 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,499,241 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

