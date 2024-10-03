Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,783.38 ($23.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($27.22). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($26.89), with a volume of 55,724 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.77) to GBX 2,150 ($28.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNS

Genus Stock Performance

Genus Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,810.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,785.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,231.14). In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,231.14). Also, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($26.16), for a total transaction of £42,758.16 ($57,193.90). Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.