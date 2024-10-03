Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$235.23 and traded as high as C$262.45. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$261.00, with a volume of 382,081 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$252.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$235.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market cap of C$46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 15.774665 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

