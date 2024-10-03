Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.40 and traded as high as C$32.07. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 21,431 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

