Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.40 and traded as high as C$32.07. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 21,431 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 0.1 %
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.