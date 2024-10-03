Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0932 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $73.88 million and $2.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00528728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073033 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.