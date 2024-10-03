Metal (MTL) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $72.67 million and $4.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

