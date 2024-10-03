Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.36 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $53.36 million and $144,629.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00528728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00105145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00234775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,770,236 coins and its circulating supply is 77,769,804 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

