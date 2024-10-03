Fetch.ai Trading 16% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $215.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.