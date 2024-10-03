RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 6,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

