Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $556,863.10

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $556,863.10 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

