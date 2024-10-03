KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $4.16 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,161.33 or 0.99911654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

