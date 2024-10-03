CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and $712,213.47 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02875752 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $890,183.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

