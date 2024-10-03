Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.48 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.48 or 0.00018747 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $187.73 million and approximately $827,326.21 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,477.98 or 0.39986625 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,358,174 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

