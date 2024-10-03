Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,275,066 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

