Dent (DENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $81.25 million and $2.71 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.
About Dent
Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.
Buying and Selling Dent
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
