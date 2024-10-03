Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($16.99) and last traded at GBX 1,280.20 ($17.12). 4,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 17,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,297.50 ($17.36).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,326.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,314.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.25 and a beta of 0.78.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

